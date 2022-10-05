Donnie Yen to star in new action fantasy series by Peter Chan Ho-sun’s Changin’ Pictures

Ip Man star Donnie Yen is set to star in a new action fantasy series titled Outright Loser, Hidden Master by Hong Kong director and producer Peter Chan Ho-sun’s Changin’ Pictures.

The series will reportedly revolve around an Asian-American who discovers that Hong Kong martial artists have been extending the lineage of their schools by imprinting memories, skills and knowledge on strangers. It is unclear what role Yen will play in the series, but he is reportedly also negotiating to direct some episodes, according to Variety.

Yen, who was at the announcement of the project at the Busan Film Festival, commented: “Infinite possibilities can be found when filmmakers share the same vision. I am excited to be partnering with Peter Chan and am confident that together we can elevate materials to the very next level.”

Advertisement

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star Zhang Ziyi is also set to play the lead role in the suspense thriller series The Murderer, which is based on a true story. Set in Shanghai in 1944, the film follows a woman accused of killing and dismembering her abusive husband, with Changin’ Pictures elaborating: “By depicting the vagaries of her various trials, this series exposes the vicissitudes of leadership change in China from Japanese Occupation to the Nationalist government to the birth of new China.”

Chan is set to direct The Murderer personally.

Other notable projects announced by Changin’ Pictures include two Korean webtoon adaptations in the action series ONE: High School Heroes and the boys-love drama Heesu in Class 2, as well as a horror anthology that expands the Thai horror film The Eye directed by Chan himself alongside Thai directors Banjong Pisanthanakun, Nattawut ‘Baz’ Poonpiriya and Shutter‘s Parkpoom Wongpoom, and South Korean directors Kim Jee-Woon and Hur Jin-Ho.

Yen is also set to star in the upcoming film John Wick 4 as an ally of Keanu Reeves’ super-assassin John Wick. The film is set to be released on March 24, 2023, and Yen can be seen in the first trailer for the film that was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con on July 24.