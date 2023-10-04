Here’s when Netflix K-drama ‘Doona!’ starring Bae Suzy premieres

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, Doona!, starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong.

Doona! will star Bae Suzy as the titular Doona, a former K-pop idol who has left behind her glamorous celebrity life and retired from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Yang Se-jong will play college student Lee Won-jun, who ends up living and falling in love with Doona.

The new trailer for Doona! opens with the duo walking through a park, as Doona says: “Won-jun, I won’t fall for you. I’ll never fall for you.”

“You once said to me that you and I are from different universes,” she continues, as we see glimpses of her former idol life. But Yon-jun interrupts her, saying that they are now “sitting side by side at the same station, purely by chance”.

The clip then shows the blossoming romance between the duo, and then trials and tribulations that come with it. “You’re the one who came and shook me up out of nowhere,” Won-jun says. “But now, I’m the one who wants you to be mine so much, it’s driving me crazy.”

Doona! will premiere October 20 exclusively on Netflix with nine episdoes. The series is directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, who helmed 2019’s Crash Landing On You.

Speaking about the series, Lee said that he wanted the show to be “a series where viewers can fondly reminisce about their clumsy days in their 20s”, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Bae Suzy teased more about her character of Doona, saying that she is “straightforward and blunt, but she also carries many scars within”. The actress added: “She may seem like a cat with sharp claws, but in reality, she is like a ‘dog-cat’ who likes people.”

Earlier this week, Netflix dropped a video that takes a behind-the-scenes look at Doona!. Watch the clip here.