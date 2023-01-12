‘D.P.’ season 2: cast updates and everything we know so far about the Netflix series

Netflix found itself a heartfelt gem in August 2021 when it released D.P., a sincere K-drama series that sheds light on the drudgery faced by young South Korean men as they serve their mandatory two years of military service.

Adapted from Kim Bo-tong’s popular webcomic D.P. Dog’s Day, the show centres on the D.P – which stands for Deserter Pursuit – faction of the military, where soldier An Jun-ho (played by Snowdrop star Jung Hae-in) is transferred. Tasked with capturing deserters, Jun-ho comes under the tutelage and care of Sergeant Park Beom-gu (Kim Sung-kyun) and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (Koo Kyo-hwan).

The first season capped off with a suspenseful ending that left more questions about the main characters’ futures (along with an exciting post-credit scene) – and Netflix has done D.P. viewers a massive favour by picking the series up for a second season. Here is everything we know about D.P season 2 so far.

Expect spoilers for D.P. season 1 ahead.

Latest news:

Has D.P. season 2 been confirmed?

Lead star Jung Hae-in first confirmed the production of D.P. season 2 in an interview with News1 in September 2021 – shortly after season 1 hit Netflix worldwide. Then, Jung told the outlet that the team behind the series had already “put the wheels in motion” on an additional season. “I’ve heard that the director and writer are already working on the script,” he said at the time, before adding that he hoped to “show my character’s growth” in the upcoming sequel.

Netflix then made the season 2 official in December 2021. The announcement was accompanied by a brief first look at season 2, where Corporal Han beckons Jun-ho to follow him.

What could the plot of D.P. season 2 be?

If the season 1 finale and the subsequent post-credit scene were any indication, D.P. season 2 will likely address the cliffhangers and consequences of the first season’s climactic events.

After Suk-bong kidnapped Jang-soo and took him to an air-raid shelter beneath a tunnel located in Gangwon Province, he managed to trick the police again after Sergeant Park’s failed attempt to rescue Jang-soo. Park eventually managed to break free from Suk-bong’s grasp and tried to escape the tunnel, though a crazed Suk-bong eventually caught up with him and began holding him at gunpoint.

Jang-soo tried to appeal to Suk-bong by promising systemic changes in the South Korean army if he were to spare his life, though he didn’t manage to shift Suk-bong’s cynicism. Jang-soo then tried to get through to Suk-bong’s sentimental side, which worked briefly before the special forces unit caught up to the duo and surrounded them. Caught off guard, Suk-bong shoots himself.

After this, Sergeant Park was punished for his oversight while Captain Ji-sup got transferred to a different unit. Jun-ho, who was still in the midst of his two-year military conscription, joined in on the new recruits’ marching drill, but ended up leaving the crowd to head in the opposite direction to an unknown location.

Season 2 may focus on how Jun-ho intends to evade capture from the military, utilising the skills he has learned from his brief stint as a D.P. soldier to do so. Whether Suk-bong is alive or dead remains unclear. Seeing as Detective Han stated plans for a full investigation into Suk-bong’s unit in season 1, we could see the unravelling of a history of bullying and harassment within the military’s ranks in the coming season.

Who is in the D.P. season 2 cast?

When Netflix first confirmed the impending arrival of D.P. season 2 in December 2021, it also simultaneously confirmed that two of the series’ lead actors – Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan – will be returning to reprise their respective roles as An Jun-ho and Han Ho-yeol.

In May 2022, Netflix also officially confirmed the return of Kim Sung-kyun as Sergeant Park as well as Son Seok-koo as Lieutenant Im Ji-sup. On top of that, the streamer also introduced two new actors to the cast: Move To Heaven’s Ji Jin-hee and Thirty-Nine’s Kim Ji-hyun. Ji will assume the role of Goo Ja-won, a chief legal officer situated at the South Korean military’s headquarters, while Kim will star as Lieutenant Colonel Seo Eun, an operations officer from the Ministry of National Defense Prosecutor’s Office.

Yesterday (January 10), actor Choi Hyun-wook’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, revealed that the Twenty One Twenty Five star has been cast in the upcoming second season of D.P., although further information about his role is not yet available.

How will I be able to watch D.P. season 2?

D.P. season 1 premiered globally and exclusively on Netflix, which greenlit the second season. So it’s highly likely that the new season will be available to watch exclusively on the streaming service.

Has a release date been confirmed for D.P. season 2?

No release date has been announced for D.P. season 2 so far. Stay tuned for this space for updates.