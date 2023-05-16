‘Dr. Romantic’ star Lee Sung-kyung announces 2023 Asia fan meeting tour

South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung, who currently stars in the third season of Dr. Romantic, has announced that she will be touring Asia later this year.

On May 15, global entertainment company APPLEWOOD announced on social media that the 32-year-old actress would be embarking on her ‘Be Closer’ fan meeting tour in Asia in June and July 2023.

Lee is set to visit Tokyo, Taipei and Manila, before wrapping up the tour in Seoul. At the time of writing, ticketing information and prices, as well as venues have yet to be announced. Keep an eye on this page for the latest details.

The dates for Lee Sung-kyung’s 2023 ‘Be Closer’ Asia fan meeting tour are:

June 2023

18 – Tokyo, Japan

24 – Taipei, Taiwan



July 2023

8 – Manila, Philippines

22 – Seoul, South Korea

Lee is currently starring in the hit medical procedural drama Dr. Romantic, which is now on its third season. The actress first joined the TV series for its second season, which aired in 2020, as Cha Eun-jae, a doctor who was suspended and sent to a new hospital following a mistake in the operating theatre.

Initially debuting as a model, Lee played several supporting roles in hit like It’s Okay, That’s Love and Cheese in the Trap before landing her first lead role in the 2016 coming-of-age sports drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.

She has since led several dramas, including the 2018 fantasy series About Time with Lee Sang-yoon (One the Woman) and last year’s Sh**ting Stars with Penthouse actor Kim Young-dae.