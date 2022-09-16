Hit SBS K-drama ‘Dr. Romantic’ to return for a third season

Popular South Korean medical drama series Dr. Romantic has been renewed for a third season.

According to a source from SBS consulted by Edaily, cast members Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung will be reprising their roles as Boo Yong-joo, Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae respectively.

Director Yoo In-suk, as well as screenwriters Kang Eun-kyung and Lim Hye-min, will also be returning to work on the series. The third season of Dr. Romantic is set to premiere in 2023, although a production and filming schedule has yet to be confirmed at the time of publication.

“Dr. Romantic received great love from viewers each season,” the medical drama’s production team said of the forthcoming season, as translated by Soompi. Although two years have passed, the production team and actors will all do our best to prepare so that we can repay those who still remember and await [the return of] Dr. Romantic.”

The first season of Dr. Romantic aired back in 2016, while its second season aired in 2020. The second season of the series saw the inclusion of Ahn in the main cast, alongside Lee and Kim Joo-hun.

In other news, Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming Korean music reality show, Take 1.

The new visual featured musicians Yim Jae-beom, Yoo Hee-yeol, Park Jung-hyun, Rain, AKMU, MAMAMOO and Sumi Jo discussing what it means for them to stage “the most meaningful performance of their careers.” Each participating act is also given a countdown clock, indicating the amount of time they would have to prepare for their performances.