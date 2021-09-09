‘Dr. Romantic’: SBS says it has “started discussions” on a third season

A third season of popular South Korean medial drama series Dr. Romantic could be on the horizon.

This is according to a new statement from the show’s broadcaster SBS, which told MK Star that it has “started discussions regarding production of a third season”, as translated by Soompi. SBS’ statement comes short after JTBC reported that a new season of the series would start production next year and air in Winter 2022.

In its report, JTBC also claimed that actors Han Suk-kyu and Ahn Hyo-seop would reprise their roles in the new season, alongside the series’ original director Yoo In-shik. However, SBS has cautioned that “nothing has been decided yet” regarding the cast.

The first season of Dr. Romantic premiered back in 2016 and starred Han in the titular role, alongside Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin. The second season of the series aired in 2020, with Ahn joining the main cast, alongside Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Joo-hun.

Han has not starred in a new project since the conclusion of the season second of Dr. Romantic. Meanwhile, Ahn can currently be seen in the ongoing period drama Lovers Of The Red Sky, opposite Kim Yoo-jung.

In other K-drama news, Netflix and Climax Studios, the broadcaster and production team behind the new military drama series D.P., could be facing legal action from convenience store chain 7-Eleven for allegedly damaging its brand.