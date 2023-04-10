Watch a brand-new teaser for Season 3 of ‘Dr. Romantic’

South Korean television network SBS has released the first teaser for the upcoming third season of Dr. Romantic.

The dramatic new teaser opens with the sounds of gunfire, followed by a voiceover of protagonist Kim Sa-bu (Han Suk-kyu) saying: “I’m someone who sets my mind on just one thing. Because of that, I may seem reckless to some people, and I may seem dangerous to others.”

It’s followed by shots of surgeons Seo Woo-jin (Ahn Hyo-seop) and Cha Eun-jae (Lee Sung-kyung) in an operating theatre as they work to save someone’s life. The clip then ends with a scene of someone handing Kim a scalpel.

Dr. Romantic Season 3 will premiere April 28 on SBS. The series will also be available on Disney+ in select regions.

Dr. Romantic first debuted in 2016 and stars Han Suk-kyu as Kim Sa-bu, a once-renowned surgeon who moves to a small, rundown rural hospital after a traumatic incident.

Dr. Romantic Season 3 will see the return of Ahn Hyo-seop (A Business Proposal), Lee Sung-kyung (Shooting Stars) and Kim Joo-hun (Big Mouth), all three of whom joined the show in Season 2.

The series had also starred Yoo Yeon-seok (Hospital Playlist) and Seo Hyun-jin (You Are My Spring), though both left the show after the first season.

In other K-drama news, South Korean streaming platform TVING has released a new trailer for its upcoming romance K-drama series All That We Loved, starring EXO member Sehun.

Meanwhile, The Glory stars Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have been confirmed to be in a relationship by their agencies, Artist Company and Yuehua Entertainment, respetively.