Watch a brand-new teaser for Season 3 of ‘Dr. Romantic’

The K-drama series will premiere later this month

By Puah Ziwei
Han Suk-kyu in the second season of 'Dr. Romantic'. Credit: SBS

South Korean television network SBS has released the first teaser for the upcoming third season of Dr. Romantic.

The dramatic new teaser opens with the sounds of gunfire, followed by a voiceover of protagonist Kim Sa-bu (Han Suk-kyu) saying: “I’m someone who sets my mind on just one thing. Because of that, I may seem reckless to some people, and I may seem dangerous to others.”

It’s followed by shots of surgeons Seo Woo-jin (Ahn Hyo-seop) and Cha Eun-jae (Lee Sung-kyung) in an operating theatre as they work to save someone’s life. The clip then ends with a scene of someone handing Kim a scalpel.

Dr. Romantic Season 3 will premiere April 28 on SBS. The series will also be available on Disney+ in select regions.

 

Dr. Romantic first debuted in 2016 and stars Han Suk-kyu as Kim Sa-bu, a once-renowned surgeon who moves to a small, rundown rural hospital after a traumatic incident.

Dr. Romantic Season 3 will see the return of Ahn Hyo-seop (A Business Proposal), Lee Sung-kyung (Shooting Stars) and Kim Joo-hun (Big Mouth), all three of whom joined the show in Season 2.

The series had also starred Yoo Yeon-seok (Hospital Playlist) and Seo Hyun-jin (You Are My Spring), though both left the show after the first season.

In other K-drama news, South Korean streaming platform TVING has released a new trailer for its upcoming romance K-drama series All That We Loved, starring EXO member Sehun.

Meanwhile, The Glory stars Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun have been confirmed to be in a relationship by their agencies, Artist Company and Yuehua Entertainment, respetively.

