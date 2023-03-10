Third season of ‘Dr. Romantic’ confirmed for April premiere

The third season of popular K-drama Dr. Romantic is set to premiere next month, broadcaster SBS has confirmed.

Today (March 10), SBS announced that the long-awaited season 3 of Dr. Romantic will premiere in April as the South Korean network’s weekly Friday and Saturday 10pm KST primetime series. It will replace the currently airing second season of Taxi Driver.

The third season of Dr. Romantic will premiere over three years after season 2, which aired in early-2020. It is currently unclear how many episodes the new season will have, following the 20-episode first season and 16-episode second season.

Dr. Romantic first debuted in 2016 and stars Han Suk-kyu as Boo Yong-joo, a once-renowned surgeon who moves to a small, rundown rural hospital after a traumatic incident.

The series also starred Yoo Yeon-seok (Hospital Playlist) and Seo Hyun-jin (You Are My Spring). The duo first the show after the first season and were replaced with Ahn Hyo-seop (A Business Proposal), Lee Sung-kyung (Shooting Stars) and Kim Joo-hun (Big Mouth), all three of whom are expected to return for season 3.

In other K-drama news, 2 Days And 1 Night cast member Na In-Woo is reportedly in talks to star in a K-drama adaptation of the webtoon Marry My Husband. He is the third actor up for a role in the forthcoming series, after Park Min-young (Forecasting Love And Weather) and Lee Yi-kyung (Royal Secret Agent).

Meanwhile, Yoo Ah-in will not longer star in season 2 of Netflix’s popular K-drama series Hellbound. This comes as Yoo faces trouble with the law, after coming under police investigation in South Korean for illegal drug use.