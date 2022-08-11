‘Drag Race Philippines’ drops new teaser for premiere this August

The Filipino spin-off to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Drag Race Philippines, has received a new teaser ahead of the show’s premiere next week.

Set to premiere on August 17 on WOW Presents Plus worldwide and on discovery+ and HBO Go in the Philippines, the new 49-second trailer gives viewers a glimpse at the various challenges the contestants will face alongside host Paolo Ballesteros of Eat Bulaga! fame.

Judges Kaladkaren, who has presented for other reality TV series like The Voice and I Can See Your Voice, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race season four contestant Jiggly Caliente can also be seen as Ballesteros promises there will be “blood, sweat and tears” in the upcoming series.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser below.

12 Filipino drag queens will compete for the title of ‘Phillippines’ Next Drag Star’ throughout the episodes, which are scheduled to drop weekly every Wednesday. The total number of episodes has yet to be announced, but the series will also be accompanied by Drag Race Philippines: Untucked, a companion series that presents contestants’ conversations in the green room, key moments from the TV show, and deleted footage in a documentary format.

The companion series will premiere on August 19 with new episodes airing every Friday.

Casting for the inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines began in August last year with an announcement that the show was looking for individuals with “charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent”. A video invitation from none other than RuPaul himself accompanied the casting call, with the drag queen sending the message “This could be the beginning of the rest of your life”.

WOW Presents Plus co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said at the time, “WOW Presents Plus was created to serve as a springboard for underrepresented voices, so we are thrilled to exclusively premiere Drag Race Philippines on the platform for our global viewers.”