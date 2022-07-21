‘Drag Race Philippines’ to stream on discovery+ and HBO Go

Drag Race Philippines has announced that it will be available to stream on digital platforms discovery+ and HBO Go from August 17 onwards.

Drag Race Philippines is set to be a spin-off of the acclaimed RuPaul’s Drag Race series. In the American version, contestants made up of drag queens compete to win a cash prize and the grand title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’, picked by RuPaul and a panel of judges.

For the upcoming Filipino spinoff, the premise of the series is set to remain the same. The participating contestants have yet to be announced, but it has been confirmed that it will feature 12 Filipino drag queens competing for the title of ‘Phillippines’ Next Drag Star’.

The judging panel has also been confirmed, and includes Kaladkaren who has presented for other reality TV series like The Voice and I Can See Your Voice, actor Paolo Ballesteros and Jiggly Caliente, who had previously contested in season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race. They would also be accompanied by guest judges who have not been revealed yet.

The episodes are scheduled to drop weekly on streaming platforms discovery+ and HBO Go every Wednesday. Drag Race Philippines is produced by Fullhouse Asia Production Studios together with World of Wonder Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul – who are executive producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race – are credited as executive producers of the spinoff series as well.