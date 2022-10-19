‘Drag Race Philippines’ and ‘Untucked’ renewed for second season

Drag Race Philippines and its behind-the-scenes Untucked segment are set to return for a second season, World of Wonder (WOW) announced during the ongoing 38th MIPCOM CANNES, the world’s “largest gathering of television entertainment professionals from over 100 countries.”

The announcement was made public via an Instagram post from WOW, citing a number of international Drag Race franchises being greenlit, such as Drag Race France 2, Drag Race Espana: All Stars, and Drag Race Sverige: Untucked.

The first season of the show wrapped on October 12, with Precious Paula Nicole being crowned as the first-ever Drag Race Philippines queen. Joining her in the top four were Eva Le Queen, Marina Summers, and Xilhouete. The final lip-sync for the crown took place between Marina Summers and Precious Paula Nicole, where the queens lip synced to Filipino rapper Gloc-9’s ‘Sirena’ (Mermaid), featuring singer Ebe Dancel.

The spin-off, hosted by Filipino actor Paolo Ballesteros, featured a star-studded roster of judges during its first season. Some of the panellists included RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Ongina and Jiggly Caliente, fashion designer Rajo Laurel, singer-actress Nadine Lustre, and Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez.

Episodes of Drag Race Philippines and Untucked are available for streaming on WOW Presents Plus, HBO Go, and Discovery Plus.