Drake Bell charged with attempted child endangerment

Former Nickelodeon television actor Drake Bell has been charged with attempted child endangerment.

Bell, whose first name is Jared, pleaded not guilty to this charge and another of disseminating matter harmful to children.

He is now scheduled to appear in an Ohio court for a pre-trial hearing on June 23. Bond was set at £1765 ($2,500) which Bell posted.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, a 15-year-old female from Canada first reported the alleged offences back in 2018.

As reported on NBC News, police in Cleveland said the 15-year-old had “established a relationship with Bell several years prior and attended his concert in December 2017”.

Tyler Sinclair, spokesperson for Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, said the charge of attempted child endangerment related to the concert.

“While there, Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim,” the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office alleged.

The disseminating harmful material is related to Bell allegedly having sent the girl “inappropriate social media messages,” Mr Sinclair added.

Ian Frieman, Bell’s attorney said: “All facts will be revealed in a courtroom.”

Bell appeared on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh which ran from 2004-2007. Bell also appeared in two Drake & Josh films with co-star Josh Beck.