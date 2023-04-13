Drake Bell found safe after being reported missing by police

Drake Bell has been found safe after he was reported missing by US police.

The actor, best known for starring in Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, was reported “missing and endangered” by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Thursday (April 13).

A few hours after the post was published on Facebook, an update confirmed “law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe”.

In the original post, Bell’s last known location was reported to have “potentially” been the area of a Florida high school on Wednesday April 12 just before 9pm local time.

The post added: “For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department.”

Along with Drake & Josh, the actor starred in The Amanda Show and provided the voice of Peter Parker in animated series Ultimate Spider-Man.

In July 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating harmful material to children. The charges related to a girl who had met him online and accused him of sending messages that were sexual in nature when she was 15 years old.

In a statement prior to the sentence, Bell said: “I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologise to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

In January this year, it was reported (via People) that Bell had separated from his wife Janet Von Schmeling after four years of marriage. They share one child together, a son named Jeremy Drake Bell.