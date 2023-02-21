Watch the thrilling teaser for ‘Duty After School’, a new dystopian teen K-drama

South Korean streaming platform TVING has released its first teaser for upcoming K-drama series Duty After School.

On February 20, TVING uploaded a first look at the forthcoming dystopian series via its official YouTube channel. The new clip introduces the world of Duty After School, where alien monsters have invaded earth following a meteor crash.

A year after the crash, government officials declare that all high school students will be made to take on additional after-school duties where they will be trained as soldiers to fight against the invading alien creatures.

The Empire actress Im Se-mi stars as high school teacher Park Eun-young, whose homeroom students include characters played by Kim Ki-hae, Ahn Do-kyu (Blueming), Weak Hero Class 1’s Kim Su-gyeom and more. Sohee of K-pop girl group ALICE and former CLC member Kwon Eun-bin can also be spotted in the new trailer.

Later, the students begin their gruelling military training, but are quickly forced into real-life warfare when a new wave of monsters begin landing on earth and invading their high school.

Duty After School is based on the 2014-2015 webtoon of the same name by Ha Il-kwon, and premieres via TVING in March.

The upcoming series was previously announced in December 2022 as part of TVING’s 2023 K-drama lineup. Other upcoming dramas include the second part of Island (Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee and Cha Eun-woo), Cruel Intern starring veteran actress Ra Mi-ran and Uhm Ji-won and All That We Loved starring EXO’s Sehun.