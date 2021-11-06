Eleven adapts to Californian life in new teaser for ‘Stranger Things’ season four

Netflix have shared a new teaser for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, shining the spotlight on Millie Bobby Brown’s super-powered character Eleven (or Jane, if we’re being formal).

The minute-long trailer begins with a rather milquetoast montage of teenage life in the mid-1980s, with shots of Eleven painting a figurine and heading to school (where she’s subsequently bullseyed by a spitball) as we hear Brown narrate a letter to her long-distance boyfriend, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

Things take a sudden turn for the worst, however, when the visuals flip to a sudden barrage of gunshots, car chases, military action and a desert-set explosion.

Take a look at the ‘Welcome To California’ trailer below:

Stranger Things’ fourth outing is set to debut next year, which was confirmed in a brief trailer released back in August. Speaking to NME earlier this week, Wolfhard provided some hints as to the direction showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer are taking with the show’s next season.

“The Duffer Brothers are at a point where, as the characters grow our audience grows with them,” he said. “That’s really nice and we can start to get a little more scary and kind of horror-related. There are a lot more gross things, for sure.”

The third season of Stranger Things concluded with David Harbour’s character Jim Hopper being held in a mysterious Russian prison, with early trailers for season four confirming that it will focus at least partly on Hopper’s life in the camp.

Wolfhard previously teased the fourth season back in February, describing it as “the darkest season that’s ever been [made]” in Stranger Things’ history.

Back in August, executive producer Shawn Levy hinted that season five could spell the end for Stranger Things, saying: “I have the end in sight. The [Duffer] brothers have the end in sight. There is a plan and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when season four is coming out, but soon enough.”

Fans need not worry about the franchise itself ending anytime soon, however, as Netflix head Ted Sarandos teased that at least one spin-off could be in the works. Speaking at this year’s edition of the tech conference Code, Sarandos described Stranger Things as “a franchise being born”.

Part of the franchise’s expansion came this week, with two video games – Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game – launching upon the debut of the new Netflix Games app.