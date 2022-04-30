Elisabeth Moss has spoken out about her belief in Scientology, labelling it a “misunderstood” religion.

Moss has been a member of scientology since she was a child and has previously addressed criticisms over the apparent “hypocrisy” of her beliefs and her role in The Handmaid’s Tale. It came after Scientology was accused of promoting homophobia due to founder L. Ron Hubbard calling homosexuality an illness.

Now speaking to the New York Times, Moss has said that “it’s not really a closed-off religion. It’s a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that’s the thing that is probably the most misunderstood.”

“I would just encourage people to find out for themselves (about Scientology). I’ve certainly been guilty of reading an article or watching something and taking that as gospel,” she added. “And obviously something like religious freedom and resistance against a theocracy is very important to me.”

She went on to say that when she’s talking to her friends, she’s an “open book” about her religious beliefs but is “cagey” in interviews.

“I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they’re watching me. I want them to be seeing the character. I feel like, when actors reveal too much of their lives, I’m sometimes watching something and I’m going, ‘Oh, I know that she just broke up with that person,’ or, ‘I know that she loves to do hot yoga,’ or whatever it is.”

Moss will return in Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale, which is currently in production. Her new series Shining Girls was released yesterday (April 29) on Apple TV+.