Elliot Page gives update about season three of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Elliot Page has given an update about the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy.

Page posted a selfie to Instagram with a caption which read: “Morning” followed by a sun emoji.

Next, Page added: “almost done…S3”, next to a camera and umbrella emoji, suggesting filming on the upcoming season is almost complete.

Earlier this year, The Umbrella Academy has unveiled new cast additions for season three of the Netflix series, who will all make up the ‘Sparrow Academy’. Justin Cornwell (I Am the Night) will play Sparrow #1 Marcus, who is described as “honest, virtuous, and demanding” and oozing “confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice”.

Sparrow #2 is Ben – though this version is a “Machiavellian tactician” and “determined to gain his status as the leader at all costs” – who is followed by Sparrow #3 Fei (Brintne Oldford), a misanthrope who is usually the smartest person in the room.

Sparrow #4 is Alphonso (Jake Epstein), who has years of crime-fighting that “have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles”, and he has “a caustic and biting sense of humor”.

Genesis Rodriguez will play Sparrow #5, Sloane, a romantic who feels a higher cosmic calling, while Cazzie David plays Sparrow #6, Jayme, who is close to Aphonso and a “loner”. Finally, Sparrow #7 is Christopher – aka the Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube – who is the Sparrow’s oracle and can induce “paralyzing fear”, though is treated as a sibling.

The Umbrella Academy was renewed for season three back in November, with regulars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore all returning.