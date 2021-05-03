Elon Musk asks Twitter for sketch ideas ahead of ‘SNL’ appearance

Elon Musk has sent a call out on Twitter for suggestions on potential sketches for his upcoming appearance hosting Saturday Night Live.

The Tesla boss will host the show this weekend (May 8), alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Musk posted a tweet to his 52.5 million followers which said: “Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?”

Advertisement

He then went on to list some of his own ideas including “Woke James Bond,” “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank,” and “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony.”

You can see the tweets below.

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Woke James Bond

SNL May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Advertisement

Last week (May 1), it was revealed that cast members on Saturday Night Live won’t be forced to appear alongside host Elon Musk on this week’s (May 8) episode of the show.

Since the controversial Tesla boss was announced to be hosting the show last week, cast members have shared their disapproval at the booking.

Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant both took to social media following the news that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO would be making his Saturday Night Live debut, after he wrote: “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is” on his Twitter account.

Staff writer Bowen Yang first posted a frowning emoji on his Instagram story after the news was announced, and later shared a screenshot of Musk’s announcement and wrote: “What the fuck does this even mean.” Bryant, who has been a regular cast member on the show since 2012, posted a screenshot of a Bernie Sanders tweet disapproving the 50 wealthiest people in America – which includes Musk.

According to Page Six, SNL boss Lorne Michaels is set to allow cast members who are uncomfortable with Musk’s booking as host to sit out their usual duties of appearing alongside the episode’s host in sketches.