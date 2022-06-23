Emilia Clarke confirms Jon Snow ‘Game Of Thrones’ sequel is happening

Emilia Clarke has confirmed that Kit Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow in a Game Of Thrones sequel.

The currently unnamed series, which will be the first spin-off show to be set after the events of Game Of Thrones, was first announced by HBO last week.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Clarke confirmed that the project is highly likely to go ahead, having been “certified” by Harington himself.

“He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening,” said Clarke when asked about the proposed sequel series.

“It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up,” she added. “So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Clarke starred alongside Harington in Game Of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons. Based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song Of Ice And Fire novels, the fantasy series ran for almost a decade between 2011 and 2019.

The Jon Snow sequel is one of many spin-off series currently in the works at HBO, with House Of The Dragon, focusing on the Targaryen family two centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, set to premiere on August 21, 2022.

Clarke said she is “fascinated” to see what they do with the upcoming prequel, adding: “It’s going to be weird as hell.

“I’m going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it’s [set] a be-jillion years before our show, so it’s going to feel different.”

Other upcoming spin-offs include Dunk And Egg, The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, which are all in the early stages of development. There are also three animated shows currently in works, including The Golden Empire, which will take viewers to the land of Yi Ti.

As for Clarke herself, she’s set to follow in Harington’s footsteps by joining the MCU. She’ll star in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which is expected to revolve around Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Clarke joked that she was “already scared” about keeping the show’s secrets.