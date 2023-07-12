Emilia Clarke reveals brother’s awkward presence on set during ‘Game Of Thrones’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke has revealed that her brother was on the set of Game Of Thrones while she and Kit Harington filmed their first sex scene.

The actor, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy series, recalled the awkward moment while speaking on stage after the release of her Marvel series Secret Invasion.

She reunited with her co-star Harington during an audience panel at the Superhero Comic Con and Car Show in Texas, which took place last week (July 7-9) where they remembered show’s seventh season in which Daenerys and Jon Snow (Harington) start a romantic relationship.

“I do remember the day, our sex scene day, and my brother was there,” Clarke said (via Metro).

“My brother was in the camera department and he was on set that day,” she continued. “It was literally like, ‘Mate! You’ve got to get him out of here. He’s not allowed to be here!'”

Harington’s panel appearance was his first public event since the birth of his second baby with wife Rose Leslie. The married couple, who played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in Game Of Thrones, have a newborn baby girl. Harington and Leslie had a son together in February 2021.

A spokesperson for Harington told PageSix: “They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

Back in May, a HBO executive shared doubts over whether the Jon Snow spin-off series of Game Of Thrones can “go all the way” to air.

The currently unnamed series was first announced by HBO last year, with Clarke then seemingly confirming that Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow for the sequel.

Elsewhere, last month Clarke said that she “almost ran over” her Secret Invasion co-star Samuel L. Jackson while filming the new Marvel show.

The show – which premiered on Disney+ last week – sees Clarke play the character of G’iah while Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury. Ben Mendelsohn also appears in the show, reprising his Captain Marvel role as the alien Talos.

Ahead of its release, Clarke admitting she was “scared” of letting slip any spoilers.

“The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team, and I am convinced there is a man outside my house,” the star joked. “There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover.”