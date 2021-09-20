‘The Crown’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ lead Emmys 2021 winners

The 2021 Emmys took place tonight (September 19) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in television of the last 12 months.
The awards ceremony was hosted by Cedric The Entertainer and dished out awards for TV’s best drama, comedy, reality and limited series.
The Crown was the big winner of the night, picking up eight awards including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama (Josh O’Connor), Lead Actress in a Drama (Olivia Colman), Supporting Actor in a Drama (Tobias Menzies) and Supporting Actress in a Drama (Gillian Anderson).
Other winners on the night included Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, which both took home four awards apiece. Mare Of Easttown, Saturday Night Live and Hacks also won three awards each, while Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit collected two trophies for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series.
See the full list of winners below.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown – winner
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – winner
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) – winner
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
MJ Rodriguez (Pose)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown) – winner
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
Chris Sullivan (This is Us)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – winner
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country) – winner
Charles Dance (The Crown)
Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
Claire Foy (The Crown) – winner
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)
Pose (“Series Finale”)
The Crown (“Fairytale”)
The Crown (“War”) – winner
The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)
Pose (“Series Finale”)
The Boys (“What I Know”)
The Crown (“War”) – winner
The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso – winner
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – winner
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Alison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – winner
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Bowen Yang (SNL)
Kenan Thompson (SNL)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – winner
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Aidy Bryant (SNL)
Kate McKinnon (SNL)
Cecily Strong (SNL)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – winner
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin (SNL)
Dave Chappelle (SNL) – winner
Daniel Kaluuya (SNL)
Daniel Levy (SNL)
Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Maya Rudolph (SNL) – winner
Kristen Wiig (SNL)
Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Directing For A Comedy Series
B Positive (“Pilot”)
Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”) – winner
Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)
Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)
Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)
Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)
Writing For A Comedy Series
Girls5eva (“Pilot”)
Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”) – winner
Pen15 (“Play”)
Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)
The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency)
Outstanding Limited Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit – winner
WandaVision
The Underground Railroad
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston) – winner
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) – winner
Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown) – winner
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) – winner
Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series Or Movie
Hamilton
I May Destroy You (“Ego Death”)
I May Destroy You (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit – winner
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You – winner
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
WandaVision (“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)
WandaVision (“Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience”)
WandaVision (“Previously On”)
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – winner
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – winner
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race – winner
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – winner
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home
Queer Eye – winner
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – winner
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race – winner
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – winner
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live – winner
Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton – winner
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 – winner
The 63rd Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Governor’s Award
Debbie Allen – winner