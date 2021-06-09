Eric Khoo to helm one of three Singapore-led series for “global streaming”

Three new Singapore-led television projects have been greenlit for “global streaming” by CJ ENM Hong Kong, an offshoot of South Korean conglomerate CJ ENM.

As reported by Variety, the three projects will be scripted in Mandarin and will be independently made with support from Singapore’s InfoComm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The first, entitled Hungry Souls, will be produced by Zhao Wei Films and directed by studio founder Eric Khoo (Folklore). The five-part series will tell the story of forbidden love between a young chef and a spirit during the annual Hungry Ghost Festival. The show is set to be filmed and produced in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the second series will be a six-episode sci-fi and romantic comedy titled Venus On Mars, produced by Mocha Chai Laboratories. The series will follow a female undergraduate, who finds herself transported to a parallel world where only men exist. Prolific Singaporean filmmaker Chai Yee Wei will serve as showrunner for the show, which will be filmed in Taiwan with post-production in Singapore.

Singapore’s Akanga Film Asia, on the other hand, is set to produce Deep End, a five-part psychological thriller. The show will thrust a police officer into the world of cybersex crimes in Asia following a revenge porn murder investigation.

Deep End will be directed by Yeo Siew Hua (A Land Imagined) and K. Rajagopal (A Yellow Bird), both of whom will share writing credits with Kaylene Tan. Fran Borgia (Crazy Rich Asians) will produce.

All three projects are scheduled to begin production in the latter half of this year. Tentative release dates and cast members have yet to be announced.