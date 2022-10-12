Erik Matti on ‘On The Job’ Emmy nod: “We didn’t think we could make it!”

Erik Matti, showrunner of Filipino HBO Asia series On The Job, has commented on the series’ recent nomination at the 50th International Emmy awards.

Speaking to ABS-CBN, Matti expressed utter surprise regarding recognition from the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences: “We didn’t think we could make it! Nakakatuwa lang na meron tayong ganito sa Emmys and we have something to rally behind as Pinoys kasi parang lugmok tayo [It’s funny that we have something like this at the Emmys and we have something to rally behind as Pinoys because we seem discouraged]”.

He also stated that the nomination was sufficient as a form of validation, adding, “Whether we win or not, it’s really this moment na may pride naman tayo once in a while [that comes once in a while where we can be proud]. Salamat talaga! [Thank you very much!]”

On The Job was recently announced to be in competition for the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series award, alongside France’s Il est elle [(S)he], the United Kingdom’s Help, and Chile’s Isabel, La Historia Íntima De La Escritora Isabel Allende [Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende]. The ceremony will take place on November 21.

The political thriller, set in Metro Manila and the fictional province of La Paz, revolves around a journalist’s uncovering of a conspiracy whereby prison inmates are hired by politicians to assassinate opponents, an elaborate plot which also involves the authorities and police. The seven-episode series consists of Matti’s two On The Job films recut together with newly-filmed footage, and is currently available for streaming on HBO Go.

In NME’s four-star review of the series, Karl R. De Masa highlighted its gripping writing and direction, stating that “over nearly seven hours, Matti increasingly outrages viewers as they tunnel deep into a twisting rabbit hole of corruption”.

Recently, the Film Development Council of the Philippines also submitted On The Job: The Missing 8 – Matti’s 2021 sequel to the 2013 film upon which On The Job was based – as the Philippines’ entry for the 95th Academy Awards, slated to take place in March.

The film premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September 2021, where Matti was nominated for the festival’s premier Golden Lion award, and lead actor John Arcilla bagged the Volpi Cup for Best Actor. It was later released for a wider Filipino audience in February 2022.