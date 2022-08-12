‘Eternals’ actor Ma Dong-seok to star in apocalyptic sci-fi K-drama about giant bugs

Eternals star Ma Dong-seok has reportedly been confirmed as the lead for an upcoming apocalyptic sci-fi K-drama series called Hive (tentative title).

On August 11, South Korean news outlet Star News reported that Ma had been cast as the leading protagonist of an upcoming OTT series called Hive, based on a thriller webtoon of the same name by author Kim Gyu-sam. The series is set in an apocalyptic world where giant insects began spawning due to excessively high oxygen concentrations in the air and start to threaten human civilisation.

Ascendio, a South Korean content production company behind the upcoming series, confirmed Ma’s casting shortly after the news broke, writing in a brief statement to Maeil Kyungje: “Through Hive, we will be showcasing blockbuster, original work centred around Ma Dong-seok.”

Ma – who starred as Gilgamesh in Marvel’s Eternals and also appeared in Train To Busan – has been cast as main character Gae Jang-soo, an older soldier leading the fight against the giant bugs terrorising a city.

Hive is set to be co-directed by Kwak Kyung-tae, best known for his 2001 record-breaking film Friend and his most recent film The Battle Of Jangsari, which premiered in 2019. The series will also be helmed by Lee Khan, known for his work on the 2019 film The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful as well as Disney+ series Grid, which premiered this year.

According to Ascendio, Hive was given approximately ₩20billion in production budget with a total of six episodes planned for its first season. While the series has plans to make a global premiere, other details including an estimated release window, supporting cast, and where Hive will be made available to stream have yet to be disclosed by the production companies involved.

