Tributes paid to ‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud, who has died aged 25

American actor and Euphoria star Angus Cloud had died, aged 25.

The news was first announced by TMZ, with a statement of confirmation from his family. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family told TMZ.

They continue: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Angus Cloud’s death comes just weeks after the death of his father. Two weeks ago, the actor shared an image of his father on Instagram, captioned “miss u breh”.

Angus Cloud rose to fame with his performance as Fez in Euphoria. In the show, he portrays a drug dealer who quickly became a fan-favourite on the HBO series.

Speaking to NME last year, Cloud shared that he was still getting used to fame and being in the spotlight. “It’s surreal,” he told NME‘s Rhian Daly. “Everybody knows me [now]. It’s weird.” Fame and having people recognise him on the street, he said, was still a “strange” new thing he’s trying to get used to.

A relative newcomer in the industry at the time, Cloud said his favourite thing about acting was “creating something”. “The most enjoyable part is being a part of creating something and being able to give something to the project,” he said. “It’s just cool to work in a group and create art and be a part of the process.”

Following the news of his death, tributes have begun pouring in for the young and talented actor. Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria, wrote in a statement to Deadline: “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Drake shared a photo of Cloud on his Instagram Story, writing “Good soul”.

Javon “Wanna” Walton, who played Cloud’s on-screen little brother Ashtray on Euphoria, shared a post to Instagram remembering his co-star, captioned “rest easy brother”.

The official Euphoria account wrote: “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

See more tributes below.

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023

This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. Fuck https://t.co/MMckGXu0P6 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 31, 2023

You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtiFAkjgQx — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 31, 2023

Not the news I wanted to hear this morning g Rest in Power Angus Cloud pic.twitter.com/LLMAA6P4vT — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 31, 2023

Angus was just a regular dude from Oakland he really didn’t give a fuck about being famous at all he just wanted to do him and do the things he liked man was chill — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) July 31, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

For help and advice on mental health: