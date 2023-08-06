‘Euphoria’ actor Angus Cloud’s mother denies claims his death was by suicide

The mother of Euphoria‘s Angus Cloud has claimed her son did not take his own life as assumed.

Cloud, who played Fezco on the hit HBO show, died on July 31 at the age of 25, just weeks after he suffered the loss of his father.

The Oakland Fire Department received a 911 call at around 11:30am on Monday for a medical emergency, OFD Public Information Officer Michael Hunt told Deadline. When paramedics arrived, Cloud was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of death remains unknown.

Now, in a Facebook post, Cloud’s mother Lisa has refuted claims that her son died by suicide.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” she wrote.

Lisa added that Angus spent his last day tidying and reorganising his room and was talking about helping family members with college. She argued that all of this indicates that he wasn’t suicidal.

“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

She added: “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life.”

Tributes have been paid to Cloud from across the entertainment world this week. Zendaya said that “words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)”, while Sydney Sweeney said he “filled every room with laughter”.

Dominic Fike spoke about him on stage the day after he died, saying he “would light up a room, any room he walked in”, adding: “He’s a fucking good dude.”

