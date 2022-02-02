‘Euphoria’: twice as many people are watching season two than one

Twice as many people are watching the second season of Euphoria than the first, HBO has revealed.

According to Variety, the hit teen drama has nearly doubled its season one per-episode viewership, jumping from a 6.6million average for the first season to 13.1million viewers since the second season first aired on January 9.

The fourth episode of season two drew 3.2million viewers last Sunday (January 30), which makes it the show’s second-most-watched episode ever behind the third episode of season two, which drew 3.6million viewers.

Euphoria was created, written and executive produced by Sam Levinson, who also directs all the episodes of season two. The show stars Emmy winner Zendaya alongside Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow and more.

Last month, Sweeney praised Levinson for allowing her to cut nude scenes for her character Cassie in season two.

Speaking to The Independent, Sweeney said: “Sam [Levinson] is amazing. There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’

“I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

Of filming nude scenes on other projects, she added: “I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting.

“I didn’t feel comfortable with my cast mate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it. That made me even more self-conscious. I didn’t feel like I was able to speak up.”

In a five-star review of Euphoria season two, NME called the new episodes “darker, tougher and more intense” and a show that “sets the bar very high for TV in 2022.”