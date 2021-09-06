Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about the “sickening” anxiety Instagram causes in her life.

Speaking to the Press Association, the actor, who recently appeared in HBO‘s The White Lotus and will soon appear in Amazon Prime Video film The Voyeurs, described how toxic social media could be.

“It’s the most unhealthy part of my life,” she said (via The Independent). “The fact that I am second guessing and having anxiety over posting a picture is sickening.”

The Voyeurs, which also stars Justice Smith, follows a couple called Pippa and Thomas who move into their dream apartment, though notice their windows look directly onto the apartment opposite, setting off a chain of disastrous events.

“I’ve never seen a movie, especially present day, explore the detrimental side of our society,” Sweeney went on to explain.

“Because you’re constantly comparing yourself to their lives, what they’re wearing, where they are, what they look like, and I think that’s something that [my character] Pippa totally has a lot of problems with, and she’s comparing herself to across the window and the couple.”

This isn’t the first time Sweeney has spoken out about the perils of social media, the actor posted a tearful Instagram clip a few months ago after receiving “fucked up” comments on Twitter about her appearance.

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” she told her followers. “And I would never actually do this, like ever. But I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.

“I know everyone says, ‘You can’t read things,’ and ‘you shouldn’t read things,’ but like, I’m a fucking person! I’m just sitting here with my dog Tink watching HGTV wearing my Snuggie.”

She added: “People need to be nicer on social media, because it is really fucked up.”

Meanwhile, last year Sweeney teased a darker future for her character Cassie Howard in Euphoria in season two.

“I can’t really talk about any of the scripts, but they’re amazing,” she told NME. “Cassie definitely goes through the wringer again. I know what happens [to her] but I don’t want to give it away.”