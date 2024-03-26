‘Euphoria’ won’t be coming back anytime soon

The third season of Euphoria doesn’t seem to be arriving on screens anytime soon, following multiple delays.

Fans of the hit HBO series, which stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, have been awaiting a third instalment for more than two years, after its cliffhanger season two finale aired in February 2022.

The third season suffered delays to filming and production as a result of last year’s acting and writing strikes, as well as creator Sam Levinson’s delay in completing the script.

A statement made by the network (as per Deadline) revealed: “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Elordi, who plays the toxic lead male character, Nate Jacobs, received acclaim for his recent feature films, dark comedy thriller, Saltburn and memoir-adapted biopic Priscilla, in which he portrayed Elvis Presley.

Meanwhile Sweeney, who plays divisive and naïve Cassie, has been promoting her latest project, horror movie, Immaculate, after kicking off the year with romcom, Anyone But You.

Zendaya, who has earned Emmy awards for her portrayal of the show’s central role, Rue, a troubled teenage drug addict, has been celebrating the success of Dune: Part Two, and will soon be promoting upcoming romantic sports film, Challengers.

Also recognised for his performance in Euphoria is Colman Domingo, who received the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama in 2022, for his portrayal of recovering drug addict Ali. Domingo, who has starred in a number of projects since the release of season two, was nominated for an Academy Award for his role as political activist Bayard Rustin in the 2023 biopic Rustin.

Speaking recently with GQ, Domingo opened up about the possible reasons behind the season’s delay: [Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important.

“He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

Elsewhere, Nika King, who plays Rue’s mother in the show, recently shared in a stand-up show that Euphoria’s delay is causing her financial problems.