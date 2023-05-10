NewsTV News

Eurovision fans left tearful after Paul O’Grady’s final TV appearance

The clip showed the late TV icon with one of his beloved dogs

By Liberty Dunworth
Paul O'Grady
Paul O'Grady pictured in 2022. CREDIT: Stuart C. Wilson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest have been left feeling emotional after a clip of the late Paul O’Grady was shown during the first semi-finals.

The performance is believed to be O’Grady’s last television appearance and was shared during the semi-final rounds of the iconic singing competition, following permission being granted from his family.

The actor, comedian and television presenter was much-loved for his show For The Love Of Dogs, as well as for his frequent pantomime performances and long-running character Lily Savage. His death was confirmed earlier this year (March 28).

The news of his passing came midway through the ongoing UK tour of musical Annie, which he was starring in, and just days after he signed a new contract with Boom Radio station. From there, countless fans took to social media to pay their respects and donated to the Battersea Cats & Dogs Home in his memory.

Now, fans of the late comedian have been left feeling tearful after his final television appearance aired last night (May 9), in a heart-warming sequence to set the stage for Eurovision 2023, which is being held in Liverpool.

Titled ‘Welcome To Liverpool’, the short film began with a young Liverpudlian boy realising that the Song Contest would be appearing in his hometown and travelling across the city to tell his friends and family.

O’Grady’s appearance in the clip was brief, showing him cleaning his house while cradling one of his many beloved dogs. “3 minutes into Eurovision and I’m already bawling – not least due to the poignant opening cameo by my favourite fellow Scouser, Paul O’Grady,” wrote one user upon seeing the clip.

Another added: “If you’re not crying at those kids, Paul O’Grady, Bobby Grant’s Ukrainian bunting and Nikita dancing in the opener, you’re unfeeling,” to which another user agreed: “Oh I definitely was crying.” Find more viewer reactions below.

Following news of his death, countless members of the entrainment world came forward to pay tribute to the late presenter, including Sir Elton John, Joe Lycett and Ant and Dec.

“Saddening news to hear of Paul O’Grady’s passing this morning,” Sir Elton wrote in his tribute. “A brilliant entertainer, wit, and supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and the fight against AIDS and HIV who I was fortunate enough to spend time with… Thank you for all the joy you brought into the world, Paul. You went places nobody had gone before and we will miss you very much.”

The Eurovision Song Contest is set to continue throughout this week, with the grand finale taking place on Saturday (May 13). Representing the UK this year is 25-year-old singer Mae Muller, who will be performing her track ‘I Wrote A Song’.

