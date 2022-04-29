‘Eve’: Seo Ye-ji gets even with Park Byung-eun in new teaser

tvN has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming K-drama Eve, starring Seo Ye-ji and Park Byung-eun.

The cryptic new visual features the show’s main character, played by Seo Ye-ji, in several scenes taken from the series, including a brief scene where she alluringly faces off with Park Byung-eun’s character, who only shoots her a wary gaze.

“At the hottest moment, I will take you down in the coldest way,” Seo says in a voiceover, over unfolding scenes of a tango dance performance.

Set to premiere on May 25, Eve explores the inner workings of a public divorce lawsuit worth ₩2trillion involving several members of a large family-owned business conglomerate that shocks the nation.

Described as a fatal revenge tale, Eve follows a 13-year-old scheme aimed at taking down South Korea’s top wealth percentile. Seo stars as Lee Ra-el, a woman described as a “dangerous flower” with a disarming charm to guise her craftiness, a skill she picked up after the untimely death of her father at a young age.

She is also the woman at the centre of the lawsuit, which arose from her desire to take down Kang Yoon-kyum (Park Byung-eun), the CEO of megacorporation LY Group and a main culprit in the tragedy that befell her family.

Her lead role in the new series is notably Seo’s first project since she dropped out of the forthcoming OCN series Island. At the time, she withdrew from the role after being embroiled in a scandal over her alleged manipulation of former boyfriend and fellow actor Kim Jung-hyun in 2018. Seo and her agency however had denied the allegations.