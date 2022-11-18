Here’s every song on the ‘Dead To Me’ season three soundtrack

The soundtrack list for Dead To Me season three has been released – check it out below.

The dark comedy series comes to an end with its third season, which follows the friendship between Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) after they are brought together by grief.

A synopsis for the third season reads: “A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy. Now another shocking crash alters the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads have led to this.”

Other cast members include James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, Diana-Maria Riva, Brandon Scott and Valerie Mahaffey. The Netflix series is created by Liz Feldman, with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Applegate all serving as executive producers.

Like past seasons, a number of tracks by other artists are featured in the show. You can check out a full list below.

‘In My Baby’s Arms’ – The California Honeydrops

‘Life Ain’t Worth Livin’ (If I Can’t Have You) – Joyce Street

‘Seasons In The Sun’ – Terry Jacks

‘Le Reveur (Der Traumer)’ – Peggy Brown Singers

‘The Thunder Of Steel Clouds’ – As Oceans

‘I Fall To Pieces’ – Patsy Cline

‘Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe’ – Barry White (performed by Yolanda at karaoke)

‘Always On My Mind’ – originally by Brenda Lee, other versions by Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson and Pet Shop Boys (performed by Ben at karaoke)

‘Mama Said’ – The Shirelles

‘Walking In The Sunshine’ – Ella Fitzgerald

‘Frill Ride’ – Sirrus

‘Lovely Day’ – Bill Withers

‘Nowhere To Run’ – Martha And The Vandellas

‘The Glory Of Love’ – Peggy Lee

‘Get Happy’ – Judy Garland (performed by Henry’s dance group)

Dead To Me’s third season has been mostly praised by critics, who described it as “engrossingly funny to the bittersweet end”.

The show was renewed for a third season back in July 2020, with production delayed by the pandemic and Applegate’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021.

In a four-star review of season two, NME wrote: “The storyline runs out of mileage by this season’s finale, leaving doubts as to how a third chapter would service Dead To Me’s legacy. But as an extension of Jen and Judy’s turbulent yet steadfast friendship, this new offering can be chalked up as a success.”