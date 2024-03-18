Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming now on Disney+, but what songs are featured on the show’s soundtrack?

The fantasy series is based on the books of the same name by Rick Riordan, and has been developed by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg for the streaming service.

The show stars Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the 12-year-old title character, a young demigod and the son of Poseidon, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Jackson’s best friend Grover Underwood.

Advertisement

Other recurring roles in the show include comic actor Jason Mantzoukas’ Dionysus/Mr. D and professional wrestler Adam Copeland as Ares, the god of war. Guest stars also include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lance Reddick and Jay Duplass.

The show’s first two episodes premiered on Disney+ on December 19, with the eighth and final episode airing on January 30.

To date, there have been seven novels published in the Percy Jackson series, including 2024’s Wrath of the Triple Goddess, with the saga telling the tale of the young Jackson, who is faced with preventing the Titans, led by Kronos, from destroying the world. The books have sold more than 180 million copies worldwide.

There have also been two feature films made based on the series: 2010’s Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief and follow-up Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013.

Here’s every song on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians soundtrack

The prolific composer and musician Bear McCreary (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Walking Dead) is responsible for the score to Percy Jackson and the Olympians, with his music featuring in all eight episodes of the show.

Advertisement

In addition, the series makes use of a number of needle drop songs. Here are all of the tracks featured in the show:

EPISODE 1

‘Logical’ – Olivia Rodrigo

EPISODE 3

‘Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)’ – Christopher Cross

EPISODE 5

‘What Is Love’ – Haddaway

EPISODE 6

‘Levitating’ – Dua Lipa, ft. DaBaby

‘I Ran (So Far Away)’ – A Flock of Seagulls

EPISODE 7

‘Sugar Time’ – The Fun Machine