Here’s every song on ‘The Crown’ season five soundtrack

The full soundtrack list for The Crown season five has been released – check it out below.

In the Netflix show’s fifth season, Imelda Staunton takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, who played the part in seasons three and four after Claire Foy.

Other roles have also been recast as the show’s events jump forward to the 1990s, including Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

A synopsis for the season reads: “As Queen Elizabeth II approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire.

“Yet new challenges are on the horizon. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.”

The main theme for The Crown is by Hans Zimmer, while composer Martin Phipps returns from past seasons to score the soundtrack in season five.

A number of tracks by other artists are also featured in season five, which you can check out below.

‘Rule Britannia’ – James Thomson and Thomas Arne (episode one)

‘Emotions’ – Mariah Carey (episode one)

‘Amazing Grace’ – John Newton (episode two)

‘My Destiny’ – Lionel Richie (episode two)

‘Padam Padam’ – Edith Piaf (episode three)

‘Blue Skies Are Around The Corner’ – Jack Hylton (episode three)

‘Abide With Me’ – King’s College Cambridge Choir (episode four)

‘Swan Lake’ – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (episode four)

‘Stardust’ – Hoagy Carmichael (episode four)

‘Don’t Sweat The Technique’ – Erik B. & Rakim (episode five)

‘God Save The Queen’ – UK national anthem (episode six)

‘A Girl Like You’ – Edwyn Collins (episode seven)

‘One Night Only’ (from Dreamgirls) – Carol Kenyon, played by Danielle Fiamanya (episode eight)

‘Physical’ – Olivia Newton John (episode eight)

‘Dear Lord And Father Of Mankind’ – choir

‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ – Bobby McFerrin (episode ten)

‘Fly Like An Eagle’ – Seal (episode ten)

The trailer for season five also features a cover of The Verve’s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’, which you can stream below.

Netflix renewed The Crown for a sixth and final season back in 2020, which is expected to take place between the late 1990s and the early 2000s. Filming on the sixth season began in September 2022.

The Crown season five is available on Netflix.