Here’s every song on ‘The Traitors’ season two soundtrack

The Traitors has become one of the standout reality shows of the past decade.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the series sees 22 contestants compete for a prize fund worth up to £120,000 at a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

As they arrive at the castle, a small number are selected to be “Traitors” who have to eliminate the “Faithful” contestants to claim the prize. However, if the latter manage to work out and banish the deceitful contestants through daily roundtable meetings, they win the cash prize instead.

Following a breakout debut season in 2022, the BBC has since renewed the show for a second and third season.

Who composed the soundtrack for The Traitors?

Sam Watts has composed the show’s soundtrack. His previous credits include other shows like Planet Earth, Wizards vs Aliens and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

You can stream the full album, which was also used in the first season, below.

What other songs are in season 2?

The show also features songs by other artists. You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs in The Traitors season two below so far.

Episode 1

‘Darkside’ – Neoni

‘Losing My Religion’ – BellSaint

‘Who Can It Be Now’ – Royal Deluxe

‘Me And The Devil’ – Soap&Skin

‘The Strong Survive’ – 7kingZ

‘Insomnia’ – 2WEI

‘Angel’ – Massive Attack

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ – 2WEI

Episode 2

‘Darkness Inside’ – Astyria

‘[I Just] Died In Your Arms’ – Hidden Citizens

‘Sour Times’ – Portishead

‘Boadicea’ – Enya

‘Keep On Fighting’ – Tribal Blood

‘Walking On The Moon’ – Ruelle

‘Rise Up’ – 2WEI & Edda Hayes

Episode 3

‘The One To Survive’ – Hidden Citizens feat. Josh Bruce Williams

‘Monster’ – Ely Eira

‘O Fortuna’ – Hidden Citizens

‘Tainted Love’ – Holy Wars & Nocturn

‘Blindside’ – 2WEI & Edda Hayes

The Traitors is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.