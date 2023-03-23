‘Everything Everywhere’ directors respond to criticism for joining Star Wars series

Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have clarified their involvement in an upcoming Star Wars spin-off series.

The directing duo, also known as the Daniels, addressed concerns that they had been “sucked up the ‘corporate machine’” following reports of their involvement in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

In an Instagram Story, Kwan explained they were only hired as guest directors on one episode of the Disney+ series, which is created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford.

Advertisement

“Lol, all of the people @ing us about getting sucked up by the ‘corporate machine’ can chill,” Kwan wrote. “These headlines are always misleading. Don’t worry. We aren’t working on a whole series, we guest-directed one episode.

First look at Jude Law in #SkeletonCrew pic.twitter.com/xsghxh8Dzc — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 10, 2022

“Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while ago (before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!!!) so it was an easy yes.”

He added: “ We shot it last year and had an incredible time working with the most talented cast and crew, and I’m excited for you all to see it.”

Kwan also said their next film will be an “original Daniels project”, adding: “So you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it).”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law and follows a group of younglings as they attempt to find their way home after getting lost in the galaxy. It’s set to take place in the New Republic era, after the events of 1983’s Return Of The Jedi.

Advertisement

The Daniels recently won the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film was also crowned NME’s best film of 2022.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is scheduled to be released on Disney+ later this year.