Here’s when Shin Ha-kyun’s crime K-drama ‘EVILLINE’ premieres

Genie TV and ENA have announced the premiere date and released a teaser for upcoming K-drama EVILLINE, starring Shin Ha-kyun.

EVILLIVE will follow the story of Hang Dong-soo (played by Beyond Evil actor Shin Ha-kyun), a struggling lawyer who is set on a path of evil after a chance meeting with a wicked criminal.

Shin Ha-kyun will be joined by Kim Young-kwang (Disney+’s Call It Love), who will play the second-in-command of a criminal organisation, and Shin Jae-ha (Taxi Driver season two) as Dong-soo’s half-brother.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the chilling teaser for EVILLIVE shows how Hang Dong-soo slowly delves into the world of evil. “I should never have set foot here from the beginning,” Shin Ha-kyun says in the teaser, as translated by MyDramaList. “Try it once. Experience what it’s like to be bullied, what it’s like to be trampled on.”

EVILLINE will premiere October 14 on South Korean TV network ENA at 10:30pm KST. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday, and will also be available on streaming service Genie TV.

In other K-drama news, Tomorrow actor Lee Soo-hyuk will star in the live-action K-drama adaptation of S Line, alongside Island‘s Lee Da-hee and OH MY GIRL‘s Arin.

Meanwhile, Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming variety competition The Devil’s Plan. The show will feature SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan, actor Ha Seok-jin and more competing to win ₩500million (roughly US$370,000).