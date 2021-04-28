Ewan McGregor has spoken out about the forthcoming Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series saying it will feel “so much more real” than the franchise’s prequels.

The actor, who last portrayed the legendary jedi in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), will reprise his role in the Disney+ show, which currently has no release date.

Speaking about the prequels in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he criticised George Lucas for making them too CGI based.

“He [Lucas] wanted more and more control over what we see in the background,” McGregor said. “After three or four months of that, it just gets really tedious – especially when the scenes are… I don’t want to be rude, but it’s not Shakespeare. There’s not something to dig into in the dialogue that can satisfy you when there’s no environment there. It was quite hard to do.”

With Obi-Wan Kenobi being filmed using the virtual reality StageCraft technology developed by Jon Favreau and VFX artist Rob Legato that featured in The Mandalorian, McGregor is expecting much bigger things.

“If you’re in a desert, you’re standing in the middle of a desert,” he said of the technology. “If you’re in the snow, you’re surrounded by snow. And if you’re in a cockpit of a starfighter, you’re in space. It’s going to feel so much more real.”

McGregor also recently confirmed that production on the show would begin this spring in LA.

“It’ll just be great to do it again. It’s so funny, I did my last one in 2003 [2005] and it’s such a long time ago and the idea of doing it again now is just more exciting than it was then, I think,” McGregor said at the time.

“I’m thrilled to get the chance to play him again. I’ve always felt there was a story between my ones and Alec Guinness’ ones and that’s what we’re gonna do. It should be really interesting.”