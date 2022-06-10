Ex-Apink member Son Na-eun joins Lee Bo-young in the cast of ‘Agency’

Former Apink member Son Na-eun has joined the cast of the upcoming K-drama Agency (working title), which will star Lee Bo-young.

Described as an office drama revolving around a woman who goes on to become the company’s first female chief executive, Agency is said to take place at an advertising agency and will portray a realistic retelling of behind-the-scenes stories of the industry, as well as the lives of those fighting to come out on top.

JTBC announced earlier today (June 10) in a statement to Newsen that Son, who previously appeared in the K-dramas Ghost Doctor and Dinner Mate, will star alongside Lee Bo-young. Son will play Kang Han-na, a social media influencer and third generation chaebol who gets appointed as the company’s director of social media.

Joining Son and Lee will be Han Joon-woo (Pachinko), Jo Sung-ha (Lovers Of The Red Sky) and Jeon Hye-jin (Uncle). Han will play Park Young-woo, Han-na’s old friend and loyal right-hand man.

Meanwhile, Jo will star as the director of planning at the advertising agency, whose ultimate goal si to become the company’s CEO. On the otherhand, Jeon will portray working mother Jo Eun-jung, who has to balance her career and family life.

“It is a cast that is perfectly befitting of each of the characters even from just their images. From there, each and every one of the actor’s acting experience is so deep, creating an ideal lineup,” said the K-drama’s production team.

“We will show the vivid story of advertisers who fiercely walk their own paths towards their goal of success in the world of advertising which is like thin ice,” they added. Agency is set to premiere in 2023.

In other K-drama news, SBS has confirmed the cast for the highly-anticipated second season of Taxi Driver. Much of the main cast from its first season – Lee Je-hoon, Kim Eui-sung, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin and Bae Yoo-ram – will be returning to reprise their roles in the second season, with the exception of Esom.