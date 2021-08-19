Ex-GFRIEND member Yerin to make acting debut in ‘The Witch Shop Reopens’

Former GFRIEND member Yerin is set to make her debut as an actress.

On August 19, Sublime Artist Agency announced that the idol will be starring in her first-ever acting role as the lead role of upcoming web-drama The Witch Shop Reopens.

According to NEWSIS, Yerin will be playing the lead character Lee Hae-na, a “dark witch” who owns a shop that is on the verge of bankruptcy. The witch is said to be beautiful and talented woman who has no dreams, and specialises in cursing humans.

Meanwhile, Yong-hee of boyband CIX is set to star as Ji Ho, a high school student who chances upon the witch’s shop while looking for a part-time job. The web-drama will revolve around the pair as they work together to revive the store’s business.

On her acting debut, Yerin also commented: “I am so happy and excited to be able to show a new side of myself to my fans. I am nervous as this is my first time greeting you as an actress but I am working hard to put on a good performance. Please show me lots of support.”

