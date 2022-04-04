Ex-GFRIEND’s Sowon shares goals for her burgeoning acting career 

Former GFRIEND leader Sowon has opened up about her goals as she begins her transition from music to acting.

In a new interview with Big Issue, the idol-turned-actress – whose real name is Kim So-jung – spoke about her upcoming acting debut in the K-drama series Chilling Co-habitation (literal title), as well as some of her goals for her career as an actress.

While the 26-year-old star shared that she was still adjusting to her recent switch from music to acting, she firmly outlined her hopes for the future. “I want to become an actress that isn’t confined to one image and can adapt to roles of various genres in my own way,” she declared, as translated by Soompi.

“I think the start is always the hardest,” she added of her new journey, later sharing her personal advice for those planning to embark on fresh starts. “When you’re making plans, you think you’ll be able to do it, but once you try to start, it’s bound to be hard and nerve-wracking.”

“However, if you overcome that period well by enjoying yourself, the time will definitely come where you are doing what you want, and there will be people who believe in you,” said Sowon.

Chilling Co-habitation is set to premiere within the first half of 2022. In the upcoming horror romantic-comedy K-drama show, the former GFRIEND member will play Jung Se-ri, a young woman with the ability to see ghosts.