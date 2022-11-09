Ex-NU’EST singer Ren to make acting debut in upcoming mystery crime K-drama

Former NU’EST member Ren will be making his small screen debut in the upcoming mystery crime K-drama I Have Waited A Long Time For You (literal translation).

Ren’s casting in the new series was announced by his label, Big Planet Made (BPM) Entertainment, on November 8 via Seoul Sports, making the idol the second cast member so far confirmed to be appearing in I Have Waited A Long Time For You after One Dollar Lawyer‘s Kim Ji-eun.

Fellow actors Na In-woo (Jinxed At First, River Where The Moon Rises) and Lee Kyu-han (May I Help You?) were previously reported as early as September to be joining the series as fellow leads, however, their involvement has yet to be confirmed by the parties involved. A release window for the show has not been announced at the time of publication as well.

I Have Waited A Long Time For You is set to be a mystery crime series following the story of a small-town detective named Oh Jin-sang, who is based in the countryside of South Korea and looks to avenge his younger brother. According to BPM’s announcement, Ren will be playing Oh Jin-woo, the brother of Jin-sang whom he plots to avenge.

As previously announced, the upcoming series is slated to be helmed by director Han Chul-soo, known for his work on SBS’ Again My Life, which premiered earlier this year and also starred Kim Ji-eun.

Ren’s upcoming role in I Have Waited A Long Time For You marks his first project since the disbandment of five-piece K-pop boyband NU’EST, which he has been a part of since they debuted together in 2012. Prior to their official disbandment, NU’EST – completed by Baekho, JR, Aron and Minhyun – released their final album titled ‘Needle and Bubble’, led by title track ‘Spring, Again’. Members Baekho and Minhyun were the only members who opted to renew their contracts with Pledis Entertainment and HYBE at the time.