Here’s when ‘Exclusive Fairytale’ starring SEVENTEEN’s Jun premieres

Chinese streaming platform iQIYI has announced the premiere date of its upcoming C-drama series Exclusive Fairytale, starring SEVENTEEN‘s Jun.

Today (July 25), iQIYI confirmed in a press release that its new high school romance C-drama series Exclusive Fairytale will launch this Thursday (July 27). The show will star SEVENTEEN member Jun, also known as Wen Junhui, and Zhang Miaoyi (When I Fly Towards You).

Exclusive Fairytale will tell the story of sensitive, independent overachiever Ling Chao (played by Wen Junhui) and the carefree, underachiever Xiao Tu (played by Zhang Miaoyi), inseparable childhood friends who have known each other since birth

Exclusive Fairytale will feature 24 episodes, each running for about 35 minutes each. New episodes of the C-drama series are set to premier on iQIYI every Thursday.

The upcoming C-drama will also be Jun’s first acting role since 2015, when he appeared in Intouchable. Prior to his debut in SEVENTEEN, the singer used to be a child actor, having appeared in 2010’s The Legend Is Born: Ip Man and more.

In other SEVENTEEN news, member Vernon was recently announced as Kenzo’s first global brand ambassador. “I’m excited to explore the synergy this partnership will introduce and look forward to showcasing a new side of me to fans around the world,” he said.

In a statement on Kenzo’s official website, the brand’s artistic director Nigo said that he is “pleased and grateful to welcome Vernon into the Kenzo family”.