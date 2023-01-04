EXO’s D.O., Zico, Crush and more cast in upcoming comedy variety show

EXO’s D.O, Zico and Crush, among others, have been confirmed as cast members of an upcoming comedy variety show.

A representative of South Korean cable network SBS announced via XSports News on January 4 the main cast of a forthcoming variety show, which is set to include EXO singer D.O as well as K-hip-hop and K-R&B musicians Zico and Crush. Aside from the trio, former F.T. Island leader Choi Jung-hoon and comedians Lee Yong-jin and Yang Se-chan have also been confirmed as part of the cast.

Although specifics about the programme, including its title and premise, have yet to be disclosed by the network, former producer of hit South Korean variety series Running Man Choi Bo-pil was revealed to be behind the new show. Additionally, SBS also told press that it is currently on track for a premiere sometime in March.

According to SBS, D.O, Crush and Zico were chosen as cast members for the new programme as the trio are a particularly well-known group of friends in South Korea’s entertainment scene. The show hopes to highlight their friendship while adding Choi Jung-hoon to the mix, due to their similarities in age. Other details surrounding the new programme are expected in coming months.

D.O, along with the rest of EXO, recently performed on New Year’s Day for SM Entertainment’s globally livestreamed winter concert, SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE @ KWANGYA. The show presented an extensive line-up featuring artists across the company’s four generations, including members from Red Velvet, EXO, Girls’ Generation, aespa, NCT, SHINee, Super Junior, TVXQ!, as well as soloists such as Kangta and BoA.

In other EXO news, sub-unit EXO-SC – comprising members Sehun and Chanyeol – are scheduled to visit Jakarta next month as part of the BACK TO BACK FANCON event. The fanmeet is scheduled to take place on February 4 at the Beach City International Stadium, with tickets going on sale from January 6 at noon via tiket.com.