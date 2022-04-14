EXO’s D.O. and Lee Se-hee cast in upcoming legal K-drama series

EXO member D.O and actress Le Se-hee have been cast in the upcoming legal K-drama series Prosecutor Jin’s Victory (literal translation).

According to The Korea Times, the new series will be helmed by director Kim Sung-ho, who previously took charge of Netflix’s 2021 original Korean series Move To Heaven, and will be written by Im Young-bin, who previously penned the screenplay for JTBC’s 2018 action series Sketch.

Prosecutor Jin’s Victory, which is said to be premiering sometime in the latter half of this year, will follow the life of the infamously rowdy prosecutor Jin Jung, who uses unusual and illegitimate methods to serve justice against corrupted powers.

D.O will star as the titular role of Jin Jung, while co-star Lee Se-hee will play fellow prosecutor Shin Ah-ra, who is conversely cool-headed and maintains a reputation for her professionalism. Despite being polar opposites, Shin often takes good care and looks after Jin.

Prosecutor Jin’s Victory will be D.O.’s first TV role since he completed his mandatory two-year military service in January 2021. However, the idol has starred in a number of acclaimed films and series prior to his conscription, including the 2017 movie Room No. 7 and the 2015 series Hello Monster.

Meanwhile, Lee first debuted as an actress in 2018 with a role in Let Me Introduce Her, before going on to star in a number of hit dramas such as Hospital Playlist 2, My Roommate Is A Gumiho and Live On.

In other K-drama news, KBS has released a new teaser for its upcoming sports-themed K-drama series Love All Play, starring Nevertheless‘ Chae Jong-hyeop. Set to premiere on April 20, Love All Play will go on to air every Wednesday and Thursday night on South Korean cable channel KBS2.