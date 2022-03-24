EXO’s Sehun cast as lead in upcoming romance K-drama

EXO‘s Sehun has been cast as the lead for TVING’s upcoming romance K-drama series, Love, Hara High School (literal title).

South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun first reported on March 24 that the idol had been cast in a leading role of Korean streaming service TVING’s upcoming original K-drama Love, Hara High School.

A representative of Sehun’s label, SM Entertainment, later confirmed the report in a separate statement to Star News. “It is true that Sehun will be starring as the main character Go Yoo in TVING’s new original drama Love, Hara High School,” it wrote, as translated by Soompi.

According to the report, Love, Hara High School is said to depict the strong friendship and earnest love story between 18-year-old youths who find themselves at a crossroads when deciding between friendship and love. The drama is also said to incorporate elements of cellular memory, where memory is able to be transferred via organ transplants.

Sehun will star is Go Yoo, a second-year at at Hara High School and a charming, basketball prodigy who also excels in his studies. Despite being too busy to date, Go Yoo is preoccupied with protecting his schoolmate Joon Hee, who he develops a crush for after donating his kidney to her. They’re both rivals, competing for the spot as the school’s top student, while simultaneously grappling with his conflicting emotions for his first love, So Yeon.

Love, Hara High School is penned by scriptwriter Kang Bo-ra and directed by filmmaker Kim Jin-sung, who previously helmed several popular period dramas such as Kangchi, The Beginning and The Great Queen Seondeok. According to initial reports, the new romance series is said to be kickstarting filming in April, and will premiere sometime this year.