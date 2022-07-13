‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched non-English TV show

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of most-watched non-English shows for the week.

According to data shared by the streaming platform, the legal drama was the most viewed non-English show for the week of July 4 to 10, logging 23.9 million hours viewed. Notably, Extraordinary Attorney Woo topped the list a little over a week after it premiered on June 29.

Other K-dramas on the list include Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, which is ranked third on the non-English list after logging 15.6 million hours viewed. The Korean remake of Money Heist was the most viewed non-English show for the past two weeks.

Elsewhere on the week’s rankings of most-watched Netflix shows is Ghost Doctor, which logged 7.6 million hours viewed. It’s the series’ second week on the list, ranking sixth on Netflix’s non-English shows for the past week.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows Woo Young-woo (The King’s Affection’s Park Eun-bin), a brilliant young lawyer with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The lawyer soon forms a meaningful connection with colleague Lee Jun-ho (Run On’s Kang Tae-oh), which opens new and unfamiliar feelings for Woo as the duo work to solve different cases.

Last week, South Korean media company ASTORY announced its plans to adapt Extraordinary Attorney Woo into a webtoon. The upcoming webtoon is slated to be 60 minutes long and will be available to readers in four languages – Korean, English, Japanese and Mandarin.