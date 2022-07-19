‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ director Yoo In-sik expresses gratitude on the show’s success so far

Extraordinary Attorney Woo director Yoo In-sik has opened up about viewers’ overwhelming response over the ongoing drama series.

Yesterday (July 18), the director shared his gratitude over the support that the project has been gaining in an interview, pointing out the steady rise of their ratings despite being aired on a small cable channel.

He added that the response was beyond what they expected. “I started off thinking that it’d be nice to make a drama that’s like a little garden where people can visit and take a break, but I feel like in an instant, it has turned into a field filled with blooming flowers. I’d like to think that our viewers already had much larger and richer fields in their hearts than we expected,” he said, per Soompi.

Advertisement

Yoo also expressed his delight in the audience welcoming stories that “capture the sentiment of minorities”, including the drama’s touch on autism.

The director further spilled details on the protagonist’s upcoming journey. According to him, lead character Woo Young Woo, played by Park Eun-bin, will soon experience the joys and sadness of love, all while facing adventures that will help her discover what makes a great lawyer.

Recently, Extraordinary Attorney Woo has topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of most-watched non-English shows. The program logged in a total of 23.9 million hours for the week of July 4 to 10.