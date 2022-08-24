‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ beats ‘The Sandman’ as Netflix’s most-watched title for the past week

Legal K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo wrapped up its first season by becoming the most-watched title on Netflix of the past week.

According to data shared by the streaming platform, Extraordinary Attorney Woo was the most viewed non-English show for the week of August 15 to 21, logging 77.4million hours viewed. This marks the K-drama’s seventh week on the list and its fourth consecutive week at the top spot.

This made the K-drama, which is about a brilliant lawyer on the autism spectrum, the most watched show on the platform for that week, pipping The Sandman, which was the most-watched English show with 77.2million hours viewed.

Other K-dramas on the list include A Model Family, which is ranked third on the non-English list after logging 19.7million hours viewed; and Alchemy of Souls, which ranked fifth after logging 18million hours viewed.

The final episodes of Extraordinary Attorney Woo‘s first season aired last week. A second season is reportedly in discussion, with the CEO of South Korean media company ASTORY saying it hopes to go to air in 2024 with hopes of retaining “more than 90 percent of the same [crew] members” behind the K-drama.

ENA, the channel that broadcast the first season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo in South Korea, has also confirmed that discussions on a potential second season are ongoing.

The success of the K-drama has led to further adaptations in the form of a webtoon and a stage musical adaptation, both of which are currently in the works.