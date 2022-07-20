‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ is Netflix’s most-watched non-English TV show for second week running

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix for the second week running, logging viewing hours exceeded only by Stranger Things and Resident Evil.

According to data from the streaming platform, the K-drama kept its top spot on the list for the second consecutive week, nearly doubling its number of hours viewed from 23.9million to 45.5million in the week of July 11 to 17.

This puts Extraordinary Attorney Woo behind the top two most-watched English shows on Netflix: Resident Evil (which logged 72.6million hours viewed) and the fourth season of Stranger Things (which logged 102.3million hours viewed).

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has topped the Netflix top 10 lists in South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, and featured in the top 10 lists of 14 other countries.

Second on Netflix’s list of most-watched non-English shows is first season of Spanish series The Longest Night. Other K-dramas on the list include Alchemy of Souls, which is ranked fifth on the list with 14.6million hours viewed; Remarriage & Desires, which is ranked eighth with 11.1million hours and She Would Never Know, ranked ninth after logging 10.4million hours.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows Woo Young-woo (The King’s Affection’s Park Eun-bin), a brilliant young lawyer with autism spectrum disorder. She soon forms a meaningful connection with colleague Lee Jun-ho (Run On’s Kang Tae-oh), which opens new and unfamiliar feelings for Woo as the duo work to solve different cases.

Earlier this week, Extraordinary Attorney Woo director Yoo In-sik expressed his gratitude towards the positive response to the legal drama. In a recent interview with the director, Yoo shared that the response to the show was beyond what they expected.

“I started off thinking that it’d be nice to make a drama that’s like a little garden where people can visit and take a break, but I feel like in an instant, it has turned into a field filled with blooming flowers,” the director said, as translated by Soompi. “I’d like to think that our viewers already had much larger and richer fields in their hearts than we expected.”